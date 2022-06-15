Lady Cardinals win 2022 State Golf Tournament

Bison lady cardinals take the state title by 3 strokes. Greta Anderson shot 81, 82. Greta is the co-champion for the 2022 State Championship. Due to the 3-hr weather delay there was no time for a playoff. Allison Kahler shot 81, 85 for a tie for 3rd. Mary Carmichael shot 103, 104.. Ella Anderson shot 108,102. Greta, Ella, and Mary shot their personal best for hart ranch during state. Allison and Greta made the All Tournament team with there excellent play. The girl's ability to maintain mental toughness and there develop resilience was on display with the weather delays. With the pressure on, every round has poor shots or series of poor shots and that toughness to ride the ship is hallmark of the girls. All their hard work, coachability, and consistent growth though out the year paid off big! Their blue collar mentality was a key to their success and it will be that same mentality that will set them up to compete again next year. With the other teams that were close,. also not losing a player. Next year is setting up to be a street fight and it will take all four athletes to contribute. The girls also end the season undefeated! Amazing season! Thank you for all the great memories! STATE CHAMPS!!!!!

Corey Peck competed for Bison on the boys side. Corey shot 98 on day 1. The boys didn't not get to finish round 2 due to weather. Corey was playing this best golf of the season and is unfortunately he didn't get to finish on day 2. Great season Corey!

Thank you to all the parents and everyone who helped out this year! Coach G and Coach Johnson.