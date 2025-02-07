Krause’s honored as 2025 Gala Days Parade Marshals

Lonnie and Becky have devoted their lives to making Bison a better place. Lonnie is a lifelong resident of Bison, graduated from Bison High School in 1968. His ties to this community run deep, and his contributions are immeasurable. He met Becky at a dance in Bison in 1971. Together they’ve built a life that has touched so many, through both their personal and professional endeavors.

Becky has been equally vital to the fabric of our community. In addition to her work at Bison Implement, Becky served 25 years as bailiff and deputy clerk of courts for Perkins County. She has been the heart behind keeping our local clinic clean and beautiful since 2003 when it was built. Her dedication to Bison is also reflected in her work with the Hurry and Hustle Community Club, where she helped fund important projects like the digital courthouse sign and playground areas in our local parks. For an incredible 43 years, Becky has faithfully served on the Bison Ambulance as an EMT selflessly and steadily answering the call whenever her neighbors were in need.

From 1970 to 2019, Lonnie and Becky ran the Bison Implement, a third generation family owned and operated business and a cornerstone business in our community. After Lonnie’s retirement in 2019, he passed the torch to his grandson Connor and Allen Palmer, ensuring the Bison Implement will continue to serve our community for generations to come. But Lonnie’s impact doesn’t stop there- he’s been a charter member of the Bison Country Club, the Lions Club and was a member of the Bison Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was instrumental in the building and development of Homestead Heights. He was also a key figure in the construction of the building that houses our local Horizon medical clinic. When Lonnie is not working on his ranch, where he raises horses and cattle alongside his grandsons you’ll likely find him volunteering his time and expertise in other community projects or playing cornhole.

The Krause’s have two daughters, Lacie and Bristol and five grandchildren, Connor, Collin, Cohen, Jace and Lanie.