Kolb sets sights on National FFA Office

October 29 - November 1, 2025 Dustin Kolb will vie for one of the six National Officer positions that help run the National FFA Organization for the next year.

Kolb grew up near Bison, SD and was a member of the Belle Foourche FFA Chapter. He is studying Animal Science and Agricultural Science at Soouth Dakota State University. Dustin served the South Dakota State FFA Association as the 2023-2024 State Vice President. If selected to be a National FFA Officer, Kolb says he would use his year of service to share the importance of integrity and worth, as it is these values that empower every member to reach their full potential. In the words of Aaron Tippin, “You’ve got to stand for something, or you’ll fall for anything.” “For me, that means encouraging members to anchor their lives in integrity and recognize the merit of their actions. I want every member to see the value they contribute to the world around them, and to understand that integrity is the foundation that makes all of it possible” says Dustin.

The 2025 - 2026 National Officer team is announced on Saturday, November 1st during the final session of the National Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, IN.