Jonathan Burkhalter wins Mobridge XC Invitational

Jonathan Burkhalter stepped out of his older brother's shadow on Saturday by winning a very competitive XC meet in impressive fashion. Three of the top cross country runners from last year's State Meet were in attendance and many were expressing their thoughts on which one would take home the win. Burkhalter shocked the field with a very hard fought win, eclipsing all three runners' efforts. Burkhalter's win marked the 7th year in a row that a Bison runner had won the Mobridge Meet. It wasn't just a big win for Jon, it was his first varsity win...ever. Burkhalter is looking forward to Friday's meet in Faith to match his skills against another group of runners. Lane Krautschun was another nice surprise on the day. Krautschun, a seventh grader running in the JV division in his very first xc race ever, showed that he belonged with the high school runners. Lane took 2nd in his race and had a lot left at the end. Lane is a strong runner and has a bright future in the sport. Lane will try his hand at the varsity level this Friday. On the girls' side we had two varsity runners. Kiley Schuchard placed 16th while Rebekah Burkhalter took home 26th. Both girls admitted that they need to get into better shape. It was beautiful day for running and everyone enjoyed Dairy Queen after the race.