Hello Perkins County 4-H families, friends, and community members

I’m so excited to introduce myself as the temporary 4-H Youth Program Advisor for Perkins County! My name is Macy Schiley, and I’ll be serving in this role through the remainder of the 4-H year, until January 2026. After that, I’ll be returning to South Dakota State University, where I’m currently a senior majoring in Agricultural Education and Agricultural Leadership.

While this role is temporary, my commitment to you, your families, and this program is full-time. I grew up deeply rooted in the 4-H tradition, and it’s truly an honor to step into this position and give back to an organization that played such a big part in shaping who I am today.

A bit about me- I was raised on a ranch near Meadow, South Dakota. Ranching and rural life have taught me not only practical skills but also how important community is in everything we do. Growing up in 4-H, I had the opportunity to show livestock, take part in public speaking, compete in judging contests, and build lifelong friendships. Those experiences were more than just extracurriculars—they laid the foundation for my passion in agriculture and education. I believe strongly in developing the next generation of youth in agriculture, and I can’t think of a better place to do that than right here in Perkins County.

Office Hours & Contact Info-

During my time here, I’ll be available at the Perkins County Extension Office during the following times:

Tuesdays | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Thursdays | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wednesdays | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

400 Carr Street

P.O Box 280

Bison, SD 57620

(605) 244-5622

If you have questions, need help with something, or just want to say hello, please feel free to stop by. I’d love to meet as many families, youth, and volunteers as possible!