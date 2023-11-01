Fund started to protect and save Bison High School (BHS) Graduate Class Pictures

During the dismantling of the old Bison Public School to make way for the beautiful new structure, the BHS graduation class pictures formerly displayed, were taken down. Without ample wall space in the new school, thoughts are now underway on what type of display is needed to preserve the class pictures.

A group of past BHS graduates called the Jewel’s, (Just Everyday Women Enjoying Life) and consisting of Ginger Hanson Dangerud, Gladys O’Rourke Jackson, Peggy Almen Smith, Cindi Penor, Janet Almen, Robin Hanson Meyer, Melody Tescher Hamilton, Salli Kolb Blazey, Gayla Long Brink and Roxanne Chapman Anderson, have donated $200.00 to start a fund to help with the preservation of these class pictures. This money is donated in memory of their past member, Gayla Long Brink, who passed away in June of 2013, marking 10 years. It is hoped that additional funds can be raised to help the school with this project.

The school has decided upon having the class pictures digitally printed by the school’s photographer and then preserved in a special archival quality photo stand similar to the one shown below. The estimated cost of this project is approximately $7,000.00. It will “take a village” and help from the community and past graduates to get this done.

Please join us, either as a group who could match or surpass this initial donation, or individually. Maybe you’d like to donate in memory or in honor of someone special in your class. Any and all donations are gratefully appreciated. Checks can be made payable to Bison School, Box 9, Bison, SD 57620 and sent to the attention of Bristol Palmer. Additionally, a table will be set up at the upcoming All School Reunion to be held on June 17, 2023 to showcase the proposed display and donations can also be made at that time.

The school and Jewel’s thank you and appreciate any help given.

Pictured L to R are Ginger Dangerud, Hettinger, ND and Gladys Jackson, Spearfish, SD, members of the Jewel’s, presenting a start-up check for $200 to Bristol Palmer, Adm. Asst. and Darla Kahler, 7-12 English teacher at BHS, who are also members of the All School Reunion Committee. This check will be put into the fund for saving and preserving the BHS graduate class pictures.