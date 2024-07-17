Farm to School Program presentation given to School Board

School cook Virginia Utter applied for the Farm to School Lunch Program in 2023, two years of home raised beef has been donated to the school. “The school buys the beef and the families donate the processing” stated Utter. Many people from the community have donate fruit and vegetables to the school. Ear corn is grown by many and the school purchases five dozen ears a year, we also have a local egg producer who candles eggs and sells them to the school. Community people also donate cake mixes and ice cream to celebrate students birthdays.

The BEEF preschool organization has applied for a $15,000 Farm Credit Services grant and has done some fund raising. As of now they will decline the schools offer of a room for the 24-25 school year. Hopefully a room will be available in the future. They will continue to raise funds. There is a gofundme account set up for the BEEF organization.

The remaining money from the 23/24 senior class was moved to the 24/25 account.

The 23-24 Board year was adjourned and reopened as the 24-25, Myron Lemer took his oath of office, Mike Stadler was elected President and Will Besler was elected Vice President.

Shipley, Thompson and Besler will attend the Perkins County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday for the PILT Distribution.

Student and sports handbooks were approved.

An open enrollment was approved.

The resignation of assistant cook Alisha Pietz was accepted. Ross Collins has been hired as summer weight room supervisor. Propane for the school needs to be bid for the 24-25 school year.

Every family is encouraged to apply for free and reduced meals, even if you think you don’t qualify.

