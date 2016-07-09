The Faith/Coal Springs Wagon Train would like to dedicate their 2016 trail ride in memory of John Grate. John was a long time rancher/wagon master from the Isabel/Gopher SD area. John very much enjoyed taking his team and wagon to the Coal Spring Antique Show and Threshing Bee as well as other activities involving team and wagon. He supplied wagon rides to people of all ages, from Christmas Caroling to the Antique Show. He helped organize some wagon train trail rides and so enjoyed attending these events. He loved the quiet of the prairie, the landscape and the wildlife. John was involved in the early stages of this years trail ride, and was intending to be the Wagon Master for the ride. After John's sudden and untimely death, it was decided to dedicate this ride in memory of John for all that he and his family have done to promote history and lifestyle of the past in this area.

Come and join in this four day, 42 mile wagon train/trail ride, from the Faith Stock

Show/Rodeo Grounds, in Faith to the Coal Springs Threshing Bee/Antique Show at Coal Springs, SD.

Bring your family and friends along with your team and wagon or ride a saddle horse. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.

The ride will leave the Faith Fairgrounds on Wed. Sept. 21, at 8:00 a.m. The riders will transit for 4 days, Sept. 21, 22, 23and 24 arriving at the Coal Springs Threshing Bee, along Hwy 73 in time for the Parade on the 24th.

Day 1: Gather at Faith and travel approximately 12 miles to the Fordyce Ranch on the Moreau River and make camp. Food service available at you own cost.

Day 2: Travel approximately 12 miles to the Iris and Justin Day ranch, and make camp. A complimentary meal will be provided for the participants, sponsored by the Wagon Train.

Day 3: Travel approximately 13 miles to the Jerry and Peggy Martin ranch, and make camp. A complimentary meal will be provided for the participants of the Wagon Train sponsored by the Coal Springs Antique Club.

Day 4: Travel 4 miles into the Coal Springs Threshing Bee and Antique Show for their parade.

At the evening camps there will be musical entertainment as well as discussion of the history, points of interest and events that happened in this area. A catering service will be available at the campsites and food can be purchased from them.

For more information contact: Dave Doan 605-848-2690 or Theodora Larson 605-390-2184.