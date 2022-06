Deal wins 1st Annual Gala Days Bronc Match

Andy Arthur Committee member, Kaden Deal winner, John Hatle Calcutta winner. Twelve cowboys competed in the 1st Annual Gala Days Bronc Match on a warm Saturday evening, great bucking horses were provided by Bud Longbrake, Casey Holmes and Sean Deal. The crowd was not disappointed, the cowboys rode two head and the average winner received a beautiful buckle.

Round 1 1st. Tanner Williamson, Rapid City, 78; 2nd. Kaden Deal, Eagle Butte, 74; 3rd. Teigan Clark, Meadow, 68; 4th. Clint Donaldson, Rapid City, 65

Round 2 1st tie. Kaden Deal, Eagle Butte, 77; 1st tie, Teigan Clark, Meadow, 77; 3rd. Clint Donaldson, Rapid City, 70; 4th. Tate Kelly, Buffalo, 69

Average 1st. Kaden Deal, Eagle Butte, 151; 2nd. Teigan Clark, Meadow, 145; 3rd. Clint Donaldson, Rapid City, 135