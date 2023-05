Cora Besler is lone Cardinal State Qualifier

Friday's Regional Track Meet produced several PR's (personal records) for members of the track team. However only Cora Besler's PR was fast enough to lift her into the top 24 in the state in her event. Cora's clocking of 13.51 in the 100 meter dash edged her into the State Meet this weekend in Sioux Falls. She is currently sitting 23rd in a field of 24; a tremendous accomplishment for a young 7th grader. Cora runs prelims on Thursday. May 25 at 2:30, hoping to eclipse her PR on the season and move to the finals Saturday morning.

Mens Varsity 100 Meters 4. Rylee Veal 10. Arthur Vianna 18. Kyle Stadler Mens Varsity 200 Meters 16. Kamden Holmes Arthur Vianna SCR Mens Varsity 400 Meters Kamden Holmes SCR Mens Varsity 1600 Meters 4. Riley Lawhead Mens Varsity 4x200 Relay 6. Bison Jose Laura, Kyle Stadler, Arthur Vianna, Rylee Veal Mens Varsity 4x400 Relay 4. Bison Trucker Hulm, Jose Laura, Riley Lawhead, Kyle Stadler Mens Varsity SMR 1600m 2. Bison Rylee Veal, Arthur Vianna, Kyle Stadler, Riley Lawhead Mens Varsity Shot Put 13. Mason Pier Jayden Reynolds SCR Mens Varsity Discus 16. Mason Pier Jayden Reynolds SCR Womens Varsity 100 Meters 4. Cora Besler 10. Alma Richter 17. Paisley Seim Womens Varsity 200 Meters 6. Cora Besler 9. Alma Richter 17. Paisley Seim Womens Varsity 400 Meters 5. Cora Besler 11. Lila Besler 12. Marcella Wells Womens Varsity 800 Meters 6. Rosemary Wiechmann 10. Ali Lawhead 12. Jael Burkhalter Womens Varsity 1600 Meters 2. Esther Burkhalter 8. Jael Burkhalter Womens Varsity 3200 Meters 1. Esther Burkhalter Womens Varsity 4x100 Relay 4. Bison Cora Besler, Alma Richter, Jayda Seim, Rosemary Wiechmann Womens Varsity 4x200 Relay 6. Bison Ali Lawhead, Jayda Seim, Rosemary Wiechmann, Alma Richter Womens Varsity Shot Put 8. Jayda Seim 11. Paisley Seim 13. Zoey Kopren Womens Varsity Discus 9. Paisley Seim 14. Jayda Seim 16. Zoey Kopren Womens Varsity Long Jump 10. Julia Carmichael