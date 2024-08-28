Coal Springs Threshing Bee a month away

Preparations are well under way to get ready for the 26th annual Coal Springs Threshing Bee and Antique Show. This year’s show will be held September 27-29th at the showgrounds just south of the Meadow corner on SD highway 73. The club would like to invite everyone to the show for the weekend. Allis Chalmers is the featured tractor manufacturer, but all tractors are welcome. So bring your antique tractors to the threshing bee this year. Remember, just because you still use it, doesn’t mean it’s not antique.

Our speaker for Friday night’s program is Jack Bickel who will be talking about the history of coal mining in the Firesteel area. This starts at 7:00 pm, but come early for our appreciation supper. Saturday evening after the auction David Paul from Mud Butte will provide our gospel music night entertainment. The Sunday morning church service will feature Clay Conry from Maurine with a message from God’s word.

We would also like to note there is a car show at the show on Saturday starting at 10:00, so bring your classic or favorite car to show off. And for you quilters, there will be a quilt show all weekend in the addition that was completed last year, so bring your quilts to display.

For a full schedule of events check out our ad in a future edition of this paper. Hope to see you at the Coal Springs Threshing Bee and Antique Show September 27-29th. If you have any questions, call Wade Hofer at 605-788-2854 or Brian Flatmoe at 605-788-2881.