Coal Springs Antique Club to host 25th Annual Threshing Bee

This year marks the 25th Coal Springs Threshing Bee which will be held September 22nd -24th at the threshing bee grounds located on SD highway 73, two miles south of the Meadow corner. The threshing bee has occurred annually since 1999, with the early years being held at the Daryl Lyon ranch. The Antique Club would like to invite everyone to join us at this year’s threshing bee for a fun weekend of old tractors, old friends and neighbors and new additions.

New to the showgrounds this year is an addition to the east side of the main building. The addition houses bathrooms with running water and flush toilets, a storage room for club items used during the show and a large space which will be used for a quilt show and demonstration of spinning wool. Other uses will probably be found as the club adjusts to the new space. People are encouraged to bring their quilts to display for the public to see. Those bringing quilts will need to bring a rack to display their quilt.

Another change is that the threshing bee will get started at 10:00 am Friday the 22nd of September. This should be an enjoyable day to get things started before Saturday’s full schedule of activities. There will be a wagon train this year which will arrive at the threshing bee Saturday morning. If you are interested in finding out more about the wagon train, contact Jim Englehart, Bison, Dave Doan, Isabel, or Rusty Foster, Meadow. Friday evening looks to be interesting as Roger Merriman will give a presentation on “Shadehill History”, following the free appreciation supper.

Saturday will have the activities everyone is used to like kid’s activities, parade, tractor pull, threshing demonstration, auction, and hopefully some new things too. We will be have a car show as well on Saturday, so bring your classic cars for the day. Saturday evening’s entertainment will be the BlueStems.

Donations are welcome, the club is a 501c3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. Your support is greatly appreciated and has kept the show going these 25 years. We hope there are many more to come.

Check us out on Facebook too. Coal Springs Threshing Bee. If you have any questions please call Wade Hofer 605-788-2854, Brian Flatmoe 605-788-2881 or Jens Hansen 605-788-2229. Watch for posters with complete schedule and our advertisement in this newspaper.