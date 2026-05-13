Class of 2026's top 1 percent honored

The Class of 2026’s top 1 percent of graduating seniors were recognized recently at the 36th Annual Academic Excellence Recognition luncheon for their academic achievements throughout their high school career.

Governor Larry Rhoden’s office and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) honored students identified as the top 1 percent of their senior class, from the state’s Public, Private and Tribal/BIE schools on Monday (4/27).

Students designated as their high school’s honoree(s) received a certificate, a commemorative South Dakota pin and the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Lieutenant Governor Tony Venhuizen.

“All of you are being honored today because of the impressive things you have done,” Lt. Gov. Venhuizen said. “Being in the top 1 percent of your class is truly remarkable. It shows a willingness to work hard. I feel very optimistic about our future.”

A sentiment echoed by ASBSD President Shane Roth of De Smet.

“The hard work and dedication these students have put towards their education has been an investment, an investment in their future,” Roth said. “As the best and brightest in South Dakota, we hope to see you become the next generation of leaders in South Dakota.”

“We need talented and skilled people like yourselves to share your creative ideas and solutions to continue to push our great state forward.”