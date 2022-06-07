Chapman’s make breed history becoming one of the top five highest selling Rambouillet Rams ever sold at public auction

Pictured is Beau Chapman presenting Chapman 6097 RR. He is sired by Clyde Peterson 4274, the top certifying ram on the 2019 Dakota Ram Test. At the American Rambouillet Sheep Breeders Association (ARSBA) Online Sale Chapman 6097 made breed history becoming one of the top five highest selling Rambouillet Rams ever sold at public auction. Repeat customers, Chris, Judith, Josef, and Johan Grotegut of Hereford, TX purchased this ram for $8,500.

The Groteguts also purchased Chapman D-943 for $3,800, the highest selling ewe from the ARSBA Online Sale. For the past 55 years, the Chapman family has raised quality breeding sheep selected for growth performance and fine wool. With the goal of staying on the cutting edge in the sheep industry, Chapmans are active members of ARSBA and the National Sheep Improvement Program (NSIP).

Additionally, they participate in the North Dakota and Wyoming Ram Tests as another way to measure their progress and success outside of the show ring. Chapmans raise polled and horned genetics and offer registered stud rams, range rams, ewes, ewe lambs, as well as commercial ewes, ewe lambs and feeder lambs.

Look for their consignments at these upcoming sales:

• Wyoming State Ram Sale,

Douglas, WY - September 13th, 2022

• Newell Ram Sale,

Newell, SD - September 16th, 2022

• National Ram Sale,

Heber City, Utah - October 7th-8th, 2022

• North Star Bred Ewe Sale,

Pipestone, MN - October 29th, 2022

Find them on Facebook at Chapman Rambouillets &

Hampshires.