Bison's McKinstry named to LMC All Tournament Team

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 1:12pm admin

Bison Cardinal senior Josh McKinstry was named to the 2017 Little Moreau Conference All-Tournament Team played February 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Joining McKinstry for All-Tournament Team honors were Jalen Guajardo - Tiospaye Topa;  Max Mollman - McIntosh; Raden Eagle Chasing - Dupree; Conner Smith - Faith; Tucker Kraft - Timber Lake; Jackson Harrison - Timber Lake; Preston Baumgarten - Lemmon; Braydon Katus - Lemmon;                 Jarrett Jenson - Harding County; Stan Podzimek - Harding County; Jake George - Harding County
The Cardinals won the Consolation Championship, finishing 5th in the Tournament. McKinstry has led the Cardinals in scoring all season. Congratulations, Josh.

