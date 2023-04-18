Bison School will host an Opt-Out Public Meeting

An Opt-Out public meeting has been scheduled for Monday, June 6th (subject to change) at the Grand Electric Social Room. Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting will possibly give the presentation. A .597 mil increase, $3,400 per student, for 13 years , til the loan is paid.

Volunteer waivers have been drawn up for the volunteers who will be working on gutting the old elementary building. The volunteers won’t be around children so no background checks will be needed.

A new policy/new law/registered sex offenders for students who are registered sex offenders goes into effect July 1, 2023. This policy would protect the school and other students. This will be on the agenda for May to be added to the school policy book.

A lone bid for the bleachers was accepted from Gill Red Angus, 10 sets of bleachers for $100 a set. There were no bids for the potato peeler.

A lone bid for the work on the house was accepted from Brandon Schmitt/ Todd Hulm. The work will begin May 1 and be completed by June 15, 2023 at approximately $24,483.

BC Plumbing will do the plumbing work for approximately $2,000.

Contracts were approved for Mr Sweet as assistant track coach, Rowena Reyes as math meet supervisor and Gracee Collins as 1st grade teacher for the 2023-24 school year.

A DOH Air Purifier system will be put into the cafeteria, gym and locker rooms as the Plasma Air Purifier system does not cover these areas.

Teacher negotiations have been reached a 5.75% raise based on current salaries was agreed upon.

AD, Bus Drivers and Non-Certified staff contracts will be looked at in May.