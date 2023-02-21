Bison School Librarian, Joyce Waddell applied for an American Rescue Plan Act Stimulus Grant and received $15,000. The library has received 238 Electronic Capstone e-Books, 107 EyeDiscover Books, 117 AV2 Interactive Books, 60 Prairie Buds, Blooms, Pasque,

On January 1, 2023, Harding & Perkins Farm Mutual Insurance Company merged with Farm Mutual Insurance Company of Lincoln County, South Dakota.

Harding & Perkins Farm Mutual was started by a group of nine men in the Ralph, South Dakota area in 1912. Their purpose was to provide affordable fire insurance to the residents in their community. As the company grew, extended coverage and liability were added to the coverages they provided and they became a statewide company.

The insurance industry as a whole has been hit especially hard in the mid-west by wind and hail and even two derecho storms with hurricane force straight line winds. The result of several years with extreme losses found Harding & Perkins Farm Mutual in need of a new reinsurance company.

Because the whole area has been affected by these storms, we were unable to locate a reinsurance company that could offer the coverage we are required to have in place.

In August, we were approached by Steve Zoss from Farm Mutual Insurance Company of Lincoln County of South Dakota to explore the idea of merging with their company. They are located at Canton, in the very southeast corner of South Dakota and were interested in spreading their concentration of risk.

Both companies took the idea of merger to their Board of Directors. The idea of merger was met by unanimous approval from all Directors and several board meetings followed. A notice of special meeting and the merger proposal were sent to all the members of each company. Membership meetings to explain the situation and vote on the merger were held. The proposal was unanimously approved by members present at those meetings. A hearing was held at the Division of Insurance in Pierre in December, which officially completed the merger.

Harding & Perkins Farm Mutual has provided its members with insurance coverage for 110 years. We are pleased to have our farm mutual insurance coverage continue on into the future with the merger with Farm Mutual Insurance Company of Lincoln County. Together we are a stronger farm mutual company. They will offer additional insurance coverage options along with the coverages Harding & Perkins Farm Mutual has provided.

Farm Mutual Insurance Company of Lincoln County was started in 1883 in Canton, South Dakota. It was created to serve the same purpose as all other farm mutual companies, to help their local communities recover from fire losses. Over the past 140 years, Lincoln County has grown and added agents in many communities in the state. With the merger, Lincoln County hired Kari Risty from Harding & Perkins as an employee to work in the northwest area of the state. She is helping agents and working with field underwriting.

Dan Anderson is the current manager of Farm Mutual Insurance Company of Lincoln County. Steve Zoss works with underwriting, marketing and training agents. Both have been out here helping with the transition for the agents and the company. Several of our agents will be working with the new company to provide you with the best insurance coverage possible.

If you would like more information or need assistance with your policy, the office phone number is 605-764-7672 and the mailing address is P.O. Box 276, Canton, SD 57013.