Bison FFA students take part in Newell CDE

Bison FFA traveled to Newell, South Dakota on March 23, 2022 to complete in a variety of Career Development Events. Bison FFA had 17 students competing in seven Career Development Events (CDE) and the results for the day are as follows:

Veterinary Science CDE: Mesa Krautschun- 1st Place Individual, Corey Peck- 14th, Allison Kahler- 27th, Lexi Donovan- 36th Veterinary Science Team- 4th Place

Ag Mechanics CDE- Josh Cook-5th Place individual, Kyle Stadler- 18th, Will Hatle- 21st Ag Mechanics Team-9th Place

Livestock Evaluation CDE- Cheyenne Hendrickson- 7th Place Individual, Olivia Seidel- 36th, Reata Helms- 38th Livestock Evaluation Team- 9th Place

Floriculture CDE- Grace Holzer- 29th Place

Horse Evaluation and Selection CDE- Alyx Fines- 13th, Whitney Thompson-31st, Melany Lemer- 42nd Horse Evaluation Team- 9th Place

Milk Quality and Products CDE- Logan Butsavage-17th

Natural Resources CDE- Kimber Hulm- 21st, Jetta Hulm-34th

*The bold names and teams are qualified for State Convention.