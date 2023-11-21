Home / Bison Courier / Bison FFA members chosen as District Officers

Bison FFA members chosen as District Officers

Tue, 11/21/2023 - 2:55pm admin
Six members of the Bison FFA Chapter traveled to Wall today to compete in the District V Leadership  Development Events. The Ag Sales team placed 3rd as a team. Kimber Hulm earned 1st place in Ag Broadcasting. Cheyenne Hendrickson placed 2nd in Ag Broadcasting. Kimber and Cheyenne advance to State FFA LDEs in December. In addition, Kimber Hulm was chosen as the District V Sentinel and Cheyenne Hendrickson was chosen as the District V Student Advisor.
 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here