Bison Chapter Shines at FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver, CO

Julia Carmichael, Zoey Kopren and Paisley Seim proudly represented Bison at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) held at the Colorado Convention Center from July 2-6. This annual event brought together more than 7,900 passionate Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests.

The conference provided Bison FCCLA members with a wealth of incredible opportunities, including attending inspiring speaker sessions, engaging in youth workshops, competing on a national level, and networking with fellow youth leaders. Centered around the theme "incREDible," this conference highlighted how FCCLA offers incredible prospects to its members and advisers through Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education. By exploring career opportunities and instilling real-world skills, advocacy, and service, FCCLA empowers its members to make an incREDible impact that will guide them throughout their lives.

Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have welcomed over 7,900 members, advisers, corporate partners, and guests who are dedicated to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA. The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make an incREDible difference in their communities."

At the heart of the conference were the highly anticipated Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events. Over 4,300 FCCLA members competed in these events. With more than 30 events to choose from, participants have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities by actively addressing important issues concerning families, careers, or communities. By researching the topic and implementing projects to advocate for positive change, students acquire valuable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century. We are excited to share that Julia Carmichael, Zoey Kopren and Paisley Seim competed in the Sports Nutrition STAR Event and achieved a remarkable gold medal and “Top 10 Finalist” in recognition of their outstanding performance.

Attending the 2023 National FCCLA Leadership Conference along with the students were Joyce Matthews, adviser, and parents, Heidi Kopren and Tally Seim.