BHS students run cameras for PBS at Class B Girls Basketball Tournament

Bison High School students were offered the opportunity to run the PBS cameras at the Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Mrs. Holmes was able to take six students to Huron for the Class B girls basketball tournament. These students submitted a letter briefly stating why they would like this opportunity, along with two references. The students who attended were Grey Chandler, Kyle Stadler, Kamden Holmes, Logan Reiff, Lila Besler, and Cora Besler.

The group put in long days, enjoying the full experience. They got to see start to finish what it takes to bring these games into your home. Some of the tasks included helping with set up, running the cords around the gymnasium, and getting the cameras all set up and in their correct place. Then the students were quickly trained on camera operations. For three days straight they were at their cameras eight hours a day. The early session was from 11:30-3:30 and then back for the evening session from 5:30-9:30. On Saturday after the final game wrapped up and awards were handed out, the disassembly and load out began.

Thanks to Christian Christianson, the Athletic Director from Dupree, PBS, and the Bison School District, these students were able to see and learn behind the scenes operations of what goes into broadcasting a SDHSAA basketball tournament.

The students had a great time and are so thankful for everyone that made it possible!