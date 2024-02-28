BHS students place in Scholastic Writing and Art Contest

On January 15, nine of our middle and high school students participated in the Scholastic Writing and Art Contest and entered is several writing categories. This was the 101st year of the national contest and the first year that our Bison students have competed in the contest. The following students placed in the top three places in the writing category in which they entered: Mr. Richard Norton-teacher

Junior Jada Peck

Short Story, Silver Key Award

Sophomore Preia Chandler

Short Story, Silver Key Award

Sophomore Kimber Hulm

Journalism, Honorable Mention

Sophomore Whitney Thompson

Personal Essay, Honorable Mention

Freshman Lila Besler

Humor, (2) Honorable Mention

Freshman Zoey Kopren

Humor, Honorable Mention

Freshman Melany Lemer

Short Story, Honorable Mention

8th Grade Channing Reiff

Sci Fi/Fantasy, Honorable Mention

8th Grade Cora Besler

Short Story, Honorable Mention

These students are invited to the Awards Ceremony at the University of South Dakota in March.