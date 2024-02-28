Home / Bison Courier / BHS students place in Scholastic Writing and Art Contest

Wed, 02/28/2024 - 9:51am admin
On January 15, nine of our middle and high school students participated in the Scholastic Writing and Art Contest and entered is several writing categories. This was the 101st year of the national contest and the first year that our Bison students have competed in the contest. The following students placed in the top three places in the writing category in which they entered: Mr. Richard Norton-teacher
Junior Jada Peck  
Short Story, Silver Key Award
Sophomore Preia Chandler          
Short Story, Silver Key Award
Sophomore Kimber Hulm           
Journalism, Honorable Mention
Sophomore Whitney Thompson     
Personal Essay, Honorable Mention
Freshman Lila Besler              
Humor, (2) Honorable Mention
Freshman Zoey Kopren             
Humor, Honorable Mention
Freshman Melany Lemer              
Short Story, Honorable Mention 
8th Grade Channing Reiff           
Sci Fi/Fantasy, Honorable Mention
8th Grade Cora Besler              
Short Story, Honorable Mention
These students are invited to the Awards Ceremony at the University of South Dakota in March.

