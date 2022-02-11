Home / Bison Courier / BHS Student Council attends Upper Missouri Region Meeting

BHS Student Council attends Upper Missouri Region Meeting

Wed, 11/02/2022 - 11:22am admin
By: 
BHS Publications Class
The Bison Student Council attended the Upper Missouri Region Meeting in Mobridge on Wednesday, October 26th. The group attended presentations on parliamentary procedure, campaign essentials, habits to create success, and sportsmanship.  The highlight of the event was a community service project in which the council made blankets for people in need.
Student Council Advisors are: Bridget Vanderpool and Darla Kahler

 

