Julianna Kari, Jenna Kari, Sara Hatle and Maudie Lee were named to the Little Moreau Conference All Conference Teams.

BHS athletes make LMC 2016 All Conference Volleyball Teams

Wed, 11/23/2016


The Little Moreau Conference is proud to announce the 2016 All Conference Volleyball team selections. These student athletes have excelled throughout the fall volleyball season as leaders in their sport.


1st Team: Julianna Kari-Bison; Camryn Ganje- Dupree School; Kasey Teigen- Harding County; Kyla Schleuning-Harding County; Brianna Williams- Harding County; Camryn Shockley- Lemmon; Sydnee Mettler- Timber Lake


2nd Team: Jenna Kari- Bison; Maudie Lee- Bison; Brooklyn Schauer- Faith; Shawnee Mollman-Harding County; Lauren Baumberger-McIntosh; Jada Maher- McIntosh; Loryn Schoelerman- Timber Lake


Honorable Mention: Sara Hatle- Bison; Brooke Lemmel- Faith; Jayden Shoemaker- Faith; Amanda Riley- Lemmon; Sierra Peters- Lemmon; Adrianna Weeldryer- Newell; Tori Gaer- Newell

