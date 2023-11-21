Besler and Reiff advance to State Oral Interp Competition

Lila Besler and Channing Reiff advance to State Oral Interp Competition. Lila performed a piece titled "How To Get A Rhinocerous Into An Elevator At Saks" in the Humerous Category. Channing performed "Funerals Are Better With Tator Tots" in the Serious Category. In order to advance to state, one must place in the top four of their categories, at the district competition and then place within the top 3 in their category at the regional competition. Mrs. (Bridget) Vanderpool is the Oral Interp Coach.