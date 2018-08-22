Bank Funds School Security System

In light of the need for more security on school campuses, Dacotah Bank recently helped fund security and phone systems for the new Bison School.

The $25,000.00 donation will be paid in three installments, the first of which was made this month. The donation also qualifies Dacotah Bank as a “Diamond” Supporter. Dacotah Bank’s name will be placed on a plaque in the school.

Travis Ellison, Dacotah Bank’s market president for the Bison, Lemmon, and Hettinger area says the donation is in line with the company’s mission. “Even though Dacotah Bank spans three states, local projects such as the new school in Bison are important. When we learned we could help with a specific expense for the school district such as the security platform and phone system it did not take long to decide to help.”