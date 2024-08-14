Avery Lynn Memorial Park Grand opening

No one expects to lose a child, and certainly not 10 days before their third birthday! But that is exactly what happened Jan 21, 2024 when Avery Lynn Beckman was taken to heaven in a tragic farm accident. Everyone knows funerals are very expensive and a Go Fund Me account was created by her Great Uncle James Brixey. As the news of the accident spread the donations came pouring in from people all over. As the amount being donated kept rising the idea for a park in memory of her was brought up. Avery loved to play at any park she went to and so it seemed like the perfect way to use the memorial money. Donations from a derby raffle, several 50/50 raffles, a cooler raffle, a dart tournament, and hundreds of donations brought in more money than was needed for expenses so the park idea became a reality! Avery’s Grandpa Dan Beckman and Great Aunt Cherina Beckman agreed to donate their land in Prairie City, SD for the location of the park. For 5 months planning was ongoing, equipment and fencing supplies were purchased and then finally in June dirt work began! In just two short months with the help of around 100 different people, more donations and lots of prayers the park became a reality and was completed!! Saturday August 2024 the grand opening was held with over 300 people attending! Now for generations to come kids of all ages will be able to swing “oh so high” with the sweetest little Angel watching over them. The Avery Lynn Memorial Park will be a forever memory of a beautiful little girl who loved to play outside, the color purple, Minnie Mouse and who was loved by so many!! Avery Lynn Beckman 2/1/21-1/21/24 Forever almost 3.