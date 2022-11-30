All-Conference and All-State Teams
Wed, 11/30/2022 - 2:10pm admin
2022 LMC All-Conference Volleyball TeamFirst TeamCarlie Lawrence, Timber Lake, 12; Reese Hunsucker, Harding County, 12; Taylor Gaer, Newell, 12; Toree Maher, Lemmon, 11; TyAnn Mortenson, Faith, 10; Jaelyn Wendt, Newell, 11; Kambelle Schauer, Faith, 10Second TeamSarah Hetzel, Lemmon, 12; Shay Kraft, Timber Lake, 12; Mary Carmichael, Bison, 12; Mikailah Byre, Lemmon, 11; Jasmine Nash, Timber Lake, 10; Chloe Sandland, McIntosh, 12; Shada Selby, Faith, 12Honorable MentionKiara Stomprud, Newell, 12; Kenna Webb, Timber Lake, 12; Taylee Jewett, Dupree, 11; Skylar Vig, Faith, 11; Shelby Edinger, McIntosh, 12; K'Launa Buffalo, Tiospaye Topa, 10; Chloe Dupree, Dupree, 122022 South Dakota high school football all-state teamsThe following players have been selected to the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association’s all-state teams. The players are selected to the teams based on votes of the coaches in their respective classes.CLASS 9AOFFENSERunning back: Rylee Veal, Harding County/Bison, so.Tight end: Gage Gilbert, Harding County/Bison, sr.DEFENSEDefensive line: Grey Gilbert, Harding County/Bison, sr.