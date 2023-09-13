5th Annual BBQ Cook-off

We were blessed with a beautiful day on Saturday, September 9th, as our 5th Annual BBQ Coo-off went off without a hitch! We have so many people to thank for a successful event. The list of volunteers is long, and we appreciate everyone who assisted in any way. we want to give special thanks to our sponsors, Seidel Inc., Trinity Electrical Works, The Men’s Club, The Occidental, and Perkins County Title. Also on our list of special thanks are the Shriners. The Naja Meat & Greeters brought much to our event, as contestants and for the outstanding job they do in brewing and providing the craft beers for our Cook-Off.

The smokers all arrived at the Lions Park on Friday evening to set up their area, and some began their smoking process yet that night. By 5 am Saturday morning the park was filling up with smoke and the smell in the air was already amazing! The Red Barn Bakery and The Donut Man provided breakfast, lunch, and a wide variety of goodies throughout the day. Also added to the list of goodies was Homestead Freeze Dries Treasures. Many enjoyed the huge selection of cigars that the Occidental store had available for purchase. We were very excited to include “Rise Up Inflatables” in our event this year. The kids gathered around that area, as the adults enjoyed a game of cornhole. Winners of the cornhole tournament were Max Matthews and Lonnie Krause.

The wing and rib competition was at noon, and the evening meal was a competition in pork butt, brisket, cobbler and beans. The public was able to vote for People’s Choice in all categories, plus each meat category was judged by a private panel of judges. Prizes were awarded at 7:30 pm and the Cup-in-Hand kickball was at 8:00 pm. Team LT won the trophy for 1st place in the kickball competition.

The Bison Commercial Club is grateful for all your support, your participation, and your kind words! We look forward to seeing you all again next year!

Wings 1. Camden Sawvell, 2. Bill Butterfield, 3. Brian Kolb, People’s Choice Brian Kolb

Ribs 1. Bill Butterfield, 2. tie Don Erickson/Chuck Lehman, People’s Choice Greg Voller

Butt 1. Kaleb Kreamer, 2. Chuck Lehman, 3. tie Greg Voller/ Bill Butterfield, People’s Choice Kaleb Kreamer

Brisket 1. Chuck Lehman, 2. Mitch Kammerer 3. Bill Butterfield, People’s Choice Bill Butterfield

Beans People’s Choice Kay Kolb

Runner-up Jessica Drews

Cobbler People’s Choice Arla Kopren, Runner-up Jessica Drews